Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.6% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,369.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,941.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

