Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,033,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $333.72 billion, a PE ratio of 744.30, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.