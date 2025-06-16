Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Director Ria Fitzgerald Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Ria Fitzgerald purchased 45,000 shares of Almaden Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,170.00.
Almaden Minerals Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of TSE AMM opened at C$0.23 on Monday. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
