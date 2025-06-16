Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Director Ria Fitzgerald Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Ria Fitzgerald purchased 45,000 shares of Almaden Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,170.00.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of TSE AMM opened at C$0.23 on Monday. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

