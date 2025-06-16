Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 10,813 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.