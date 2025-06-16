Promising Growth Stocks Worth Watching – June 13th

Circle Internet Group, Blueprint Medicines, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, SpringWorks Therapeutics, and Blackstone are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. These companies typically reinvest profits back into operations for expansion rather than paying dividends. Investors buy growth stocks seeking capital appreciation, accepting higher valuations and greater volatility in exchange for the potential of rapid price gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded up $14.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,099,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,862,320. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.57.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,919. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. 4,380,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,462,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $360.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded down $10.15 on Friday, hitting $978.10. 300,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,845. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $759.99 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $934.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $972.41.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,863. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $137.78. 1,069,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,165. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.23.

