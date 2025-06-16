Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 12,918 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 803.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $370.76 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

