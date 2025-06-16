Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $144.20.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

