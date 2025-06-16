Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 3,527 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,555,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Samsara by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,476,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,908,000 after purchasing an additional 419,163 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Samsara by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,126,000 after purchasing an additional 547,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $39.14 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $450,997.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,811,618.72. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,060,283 shares of company stock valued at $86,586,131 over the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

