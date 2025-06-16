Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,535,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 205,338 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $60.61.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.