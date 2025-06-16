Best Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now – June 13th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing or commercialization of batteries and related energy storage systems. They include producers of lithium-ion cells, next-generation chemistries (such as solid-state or sodium-ion batteries), and firms supplying key components like electrodes and electrolytes. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the growing demand for electric vehicles, grid storage and portable electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

NASDAQ:MULN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,377,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,310. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $176,400,000.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254,115.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,470. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $161.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 1,061,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $466.42 million, a P/E ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,578. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NOVONIX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 51,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,322. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Recommended Stories