Howard Bailey Securities LLC Sells 221 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $134.04 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.