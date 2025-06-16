Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%

REGN stock opened at $529.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.19 and a 200-day moving average of $648.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.