Rebalance LLC Has $997,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBHF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2,691.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,788,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,410,000 after buying an additional 5,581,206 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after buying an additional 325,434 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,329,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.29. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

