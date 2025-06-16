Toy Stocks To Follow Today – June 13th

GameStop, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is a colloquial term for low-priced, small-capitalization shares that trade with thin volumes and little institutional backing. Because they can swing wildly on minimal buying or selling, investors often treat them like speculative playthings, accepting the high risk of rapid gains or steep losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,626,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,889. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.15 and a beta of -0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,408,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,865,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a market cap of $755.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $13.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $989.46. The stock had a trading volume of 925,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $998.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $980.70. The company has a market capitalization of $438.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

See Also