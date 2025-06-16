Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $123.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

