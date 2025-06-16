Crane Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Crane Advisory LLC cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,349 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 7.8% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $43,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

