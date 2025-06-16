Howard Bailey Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $8,947,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.