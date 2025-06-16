Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after buying an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after buying an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after buying an additional 737,805 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.95 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

