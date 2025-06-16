MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,107,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,598,000 after buying an additional 217,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,981,000 after buying an additional 106,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,687,000 after buying an additional 477,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,357,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after buying an additional 335,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,180,000 after buying an additional 1,736,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.0%

AWK stock opened at $141.26 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

