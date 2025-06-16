Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 13th

Circle Internet Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Boeing are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices below their estimated intrinsic value, often indicated by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios, attractive dividend yields, or strong free cash flows. Investors buy these undervalued stocks expecting the market to eventually recognize their true worth, providing potential price appreciation and a margin of safety compared to overvalued or high-growth equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded up $19.92 on Friday, reaching $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,800,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,041,152. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $138.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 129,336,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,893,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,368,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,612. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42.

