Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 53,627 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,811.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,332,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after purchasing an additional 619,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

Oracle Trading Up 7.8%

NYSE ORCL opened at $215.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

