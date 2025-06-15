The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

