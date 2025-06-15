Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vale by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,995,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,475 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.44 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

