RHS Financial LLC Buys 343 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 334,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,895 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

SLVM opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Sylvamo’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

