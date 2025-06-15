S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,466.90 ($19.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,455 ($19.76). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,530 ($20.77), with a volume of 784 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) price target on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £181.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,479.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,467.68.

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 147.40 ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. S&U had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&U plc will post 231.3253012 EPS for the current year.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

