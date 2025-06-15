First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,468,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FICS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

