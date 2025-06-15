Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.53. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 75,060 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 10.7%

The stock has a market cap of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

