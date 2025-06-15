Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.60 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 45.40 ($0.62). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 43.20 ($0.59), with a volume of 105,947 shares.

Tribal Group Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.57. The company has a market capitalization of £96.48 million, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Tribal Group (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tribal Group had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tribal Group plc will post 3.3676803 earnings per share for the current year.

Tribal Group Dividend Announcement

About Tribal Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.00%.

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

