Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

