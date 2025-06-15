Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

