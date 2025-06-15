Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average of $196.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

