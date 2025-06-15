Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.10 ($8.37) and traded as high as GBX 680 ($9.23). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 664 ($9.02), with a volume of 9,616 shares.

Hargreaves Services Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 616.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 616.55. The firm has a market cap of £224.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($32,315.00). Also, insider Stephen Craigen bought 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 563 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.46 ($21,725.00). Insiders have bought a total of 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,334 in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.