PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as low as $12.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 193,716 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.0%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Read More
