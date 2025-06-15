Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.71 and traded as low as $27.40. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 11,212 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

