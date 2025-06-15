Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

