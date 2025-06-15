FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FingerMotion Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of FNGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 349,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,337. FingerMotion has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of -0.72.

Institutional Trading of FingerMotion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FingerMotion by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

