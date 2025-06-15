Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,487 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,326,000 after purchasing an additional 219,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.69.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

VST opened at $173.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.32.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

