Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 591,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $185.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.98. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

