Morton Capital Management LLC CA Invests $235,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

