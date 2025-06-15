Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after buying an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,657,000 after buying an additional 785,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after buying an additional 5,403,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, Director Susan Chapman-Hughes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,320. The trade was a 24.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $418,975.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,043,964.38. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,341 shares of company stock valued at $25,249,141. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,145.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

