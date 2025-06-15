Morton Capital Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. VanEck Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned about 13.89% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $551,000.

Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

