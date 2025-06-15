Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $149.95 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $149,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,212.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,120.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,000.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $515.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

