Fortis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up 2.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $77.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

