Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE:V opened at $352.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

