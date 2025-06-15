Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

