Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes $543,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.6%

IBIT stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.