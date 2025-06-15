Aries Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,886,000 after buying an additional 855,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,565,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,504,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.1%

CHD stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,432. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.