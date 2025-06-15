Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.18 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

