Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE WY opened at $26.81 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 168.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.