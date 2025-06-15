Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $153.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

